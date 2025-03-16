Teen drowns in Detroit River: Safety concerns raised after tragic incident

A teen's body was found in the Detroit River Saturday morning, where officials say the 19-year-old drowned after accidentally falling into the water.

What they're saying:

It all happened around 1 a.m., and officials didn't recover the teen's body until 10 a.m.

The Detroit police's dive team, harbor master, and the Detroit Coast Guard were all involved in the search. Detroit police said the 19-year-old was hanging with his friends at around 1 a.m. FOX 2 was told that's when he decided to go over the railing and sit on the edge. When he tried to leave, he slipped and fell into the water, drifting away.

Local perspective:

Those walking the Riverwalk on Saturday, just steps away from where the tragic accident happened just hours before, were shocked by the news.

"Something that probably might’ve been avoidable, but definitely very tragic," said resident Maureen Branch. "I think people do it more often than people really realize."

Residents had their own advice following the news, a sincere effort hoping tragedy on the river doesn’t strike again.

"The Detroit River is not anything that you should say, ‘let me jump in and think you’re going to survive,’ because most people don’t," said another resident. "For the railing, it’s there for your protection; don’t go on the other side of it," Branch said.

What you can do:

Police say this was an accidental drowning. FOX 2 wants to reiterate the importance of taking extra precautions when you’re out on the Riverwalk or near any body of water.