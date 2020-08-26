Teen killed after falling or jumping from moving pontoon boat on Mandon Lake in Oakland County

A 15-year-old has died after she either fell or jumped from a moving pontoon boat Monday afternoon and was hit by the boat's propeller.

According to White Lake Township Police, the 15-year-old girl from Davisburg was on a pontoon boat on Mandon Lake on Monday. Police said she was with her boyfriend, who was operating the boat when she somehow ended up in the water as the boat was moving.

Police said it was unclear if she fell into the water or jumped in.

When she landed in the water, police said she hit the boat's propeller and her legs were severely injured.

Her boyfriend was able to pull her back onto the boat and get her to shore while White Lake Township Police Officers, along with members White Lake Fire and Star EMS responded to the scene.

The girl was taken to McLaren - Oakland Hospital where she was later pronounced deaded from her injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor and her death is still under investigation.