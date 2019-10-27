Teen on life support, attorney fights to get him moved to long-term care facility

16-year-old Titus Cromer, a U of D Jesuit high school junior, a good student, a varsity athlete, but now he’s in a coma and on life support at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.

According to his family’s attorney the hospital wants to remove Titus from the machines that are keeping him alive.

But an emergency motion has been filed with Oakland County Circuit Court to hopefully prevent that from happening.

“I'm not sure that his prognosis is what's really at issue, what's at issue is who makes the decision to disconnect him from life support,” Attorney Jim Rasor said.

Titus was injured on October 17th, but for privacy reasons Attorney Jim Rasor did not disclose how he was injured.

And as far as his current condition,

“I asked Beaumont, sent them a release yesterday so that we could review his medical records with our experts, I have not yet received the medical records,” Rasor said.

There are similarities between the Titus Cromer case and the Bobby Reyes case, earlier this month University of Michigan hospital removed him from life support. Doctors had declared him brain dead after he had an asthma attack that left him in a coma.

Attorney Jim Rasor doesn’t want the same for fate Titus. He’s hoping to get him moved to a long term health care facility by Monday.

“The family is very religious ... right to have a fighting chance not willing to let that chance go... a fighting chance to live through this,” he said.

Beaumont Health Released this statement say in part,

We empathize deeply with families in these kinds of very difficult circumstances, but privacy laws prevent us from discussing the particulars of a patient's care. We are committed to helping the family in every ethical and legal manner possible."



