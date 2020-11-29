Teen sent to the hospital after Mendota shooting, police say suspect could be driving dark colored car

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 9500 block of Mendota Street around 11:00. The teen was shot as he was exiting his vehicle. We’re told the suspect may have fired shots from a dark colored Dodge Durango.

The victim was eventually take to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

