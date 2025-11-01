Teen struck and killed in Monroe County crash

A 15-year-old boy died early Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. near Paree Street.

The backstory:

Authorities say the teen, from Carleton, was walking southbound on the northbound shoulder of Telegraph Road with a 14-year-old friend when he was struck by a white Dodge Journey driven by a 31-year-old woman.

After the collision, officials said the teen, who was wearing dark clothing at the time, came to rest in a ditch on the east side of the road. The driver stopped her vehicle at a nearby gas station parking lot, unaware at first that she had hit a pedestrian and believed it was a non-fixed object. After noticing the damage to her vehicle, she went to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to report the crash.

The airbags in the SUV did not deploy.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver was not injured and was released from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said driver inattention was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7548 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org