Dump truck hits train in west Michigan
FOX 2 - A train has hit a dump truck just east of Grand Rapids in Lowell Township Monday.
A medical flight helicopter was requested according to Michigan State Police, but it is unclear how bad the injuries or how many people are injured.
The crash took place at 52nd Street and Snow Avenue in the south end of the township according to MSP Sixth District on X, formerly Twitter.
Emergency crews are at the scene including Kent County Sheriff's department.
The Source: Information for this report is from Michigan State Police.