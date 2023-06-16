Teen suspects charged as adults for stealing gun from Detroit officer

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that two teenagers have been charged in connection with robbing an off-deputy Detroit Police by taking the gun right off of his hip.

The 16 and 17-year-olds are both charged as adults in the robbery of the Detroit Police Officer as he was trying to make a purchase at a gas station. Police said the younger of the two teens is the one who pointed the handgun at the officer while the 17-year-old tried to steal his weapon.

Video showed the officer fighting back and eventually regaining control of his gun. Despite having a gun pointed at him and wrestling with one person, the officer never fired a single shot.

The 16-year-old has been charged with armed robbery, disarming a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three count of felony firearm. The 17-year-old was charged with armed robbery, disarming a police officer, and two counts of felony firearm.

The attack happened at a BP gas station located near the Southfield Freeway and Joy Road early Saturday evening. The officer, who was wearing his Detroit police uniform but was off-duty, was gearing up for a shift at the Taylor Swift concert downtown. Around 5:30 p.m. he was paying for his fuel inside the station when the two men attacked.

Police Chief James White has credited the officer for not firing his gun as he was jumped inside of a gas station Saturday evening.

The two suspects eventually were arrested in Southfield.