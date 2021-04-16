Teen who lost thumbs after homemade explosive went off in high school charged

A 16-year-old student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school classroom in western Michigan has been charged.

A homemade explosive was taken March 8 to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated, police said.

A preliminary hearing for the teen was held Wednesday. He is charged with manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone, the Newaygo County prosecutor’s office said.

The teen, four other students and a teacher were hurt.

His father, David Saylor, was charged in state and federal courts with a variety of crimes, including possession of unregistered explosives.

A child welfare investigator, Jessica Held, has told a judge that police don’t believe the boy wanted to harm others.

He "brought it to school to show friends when it went off in his hands," Held told a Newaygo County Probate Court judge last month.

The teen was suspended from school.

Newaygo is 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.