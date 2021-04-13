Man whose son accidentally detonated explosive in Michigan school charged by feds

A man whose son accidentally detonated an explosive at a western Michigan school was charged with illegal possession of destructive devices, authorities said Monday.

In March, Saylor's son brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself and others, authorities said.

An indictment unsealed in federal court accuses David Saylor of possessing unregistered explosive devices and a stolen firearm.

Police immediately searched the man's home and charged Saylor in a local court with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and manufacture or possession of a Molotov cocktail.

The 16-year-old who brought the explosive to the school injured four other students and a teacher in addition to losing both of his thumbs.

Police also said he would likely face expulsion from the district.

An email seeking comment was sent to Saylor's attorney.

The city of Newaygo is 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.