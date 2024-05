A teenage male was fatally shot in Detroit Wednesday night.

Detroit police said the shooting took place around 4 p.m. in the area of Bedford and I-94 Service Drive.

No other details were provided at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit police homicide unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.