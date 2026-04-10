Teens behind Detroit's 'Downtown Takeover' joins mayor to find better public spaces

The Brief Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield joined the teens who organized a downtown takeover of the city to find better ways for kids to spend their time. With summer coming soon, the city wants to find ways for young people to safely and responsibly spend their time.



The Detroit mayor hopes to work with young people to ensure they have enough things to do for the upcoming summer.

The most recent "teen takeover" — a gathering of kids that's organized on social media and includes crowds of teens collecting in public spaces — led to a surge of police taking young people into custody.

Mary Sheffield hopes to curb that behavior while providing other activities for young people to spend their time doing. And she invited the people that sparked the idea for the event to join her.

What they're saying:

"Last week we all saw what has been called as teen takeovers happen not only in Detroit, but around the nation," Sheffield said. "What is happening here in our city is something different. Something unique and quite frankly, something powerful."

Sheffield, speaking during a Friday press conference, applauded the response from the community.

The mayor spoke with youth organizers, who told her they want public places to gather. "They want to be a part of a city and a place downtown where they feel welcome. Because Detroit and downtown is for everyone."

She added that parental accountability and enforcement will always be part of the mission, but that "enforcement alone is not the answer."

Dig deeper:

A new office of youth affairs has since been established.

There are also listening groups within schools and weekly programming prepared for young people, as well as extended hours at community rec centers.

"The truth is, what we saw last week, hundreds of young people organizing, mobilizing and showing up. Yes, it raised concerns, but it also revealed something very powerful," she said. "It revealed leadership, connecting among our young people, and the ability of our young people to organize and galvanize at a level we cannot ignore."

Sheffield says they are also looking for designated spaces where kids can be "a part of this amazing city" in a supportive and safe way.

Daveon Page and Daneisha Titwell at the mayor's press conference.

The backstory:

The incident was not random, as ‘Ceasefire Detroit’ announced that there were talks of a "Downtown Takeover" involving kids and teens. Throughout Friday evening, videos from social media showed large groups of teens running around in the downtown area past curfew.

Detroit police say a gun was fired during the commotion but no one was hurt. Police are working to determine who fired the shot. Police sources also told FOX 2 that officials have been tracking the kids and teens around the city all night.

Meanwhile, officials have been detaining teens, but due to the large number of people, they have been placed on buses.

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Takeover Organizers Speak

During her Friday press conference, two of the organizers of last week's event were invited to speak.

Daveon Page was among them, who said he was bored at the time he "started the takeover."

He said he picked downtown, it was a common space, and it was easy to get there. "I just kept thinking, maybe I should start my own event." He made a flyer and went downtown. The gathering followed.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity that me and my peers have. This is a one-in-a-lifetime chance," he said. "Me being 16? I never thought I would meet the mayor."

Another teen organizer, Daneisha Titwell, said the vandalism and violence that joined the takeover was not right. "We must be mindful of the impact our actions have on family and the community."