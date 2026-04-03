'Downtown Takeover' in Detroit leads to several teens being detained, dozens in the streets

The Brief Dozens of kids and teens took over Downtown Detroit Friday night. This led to a heavy police presence and dozens of people being detained and put on buses.



Dozens of teens swarmed Downtown Detroit, leading to a heavy police presence in the area.

What we know:

The incident was not random, as ‘Ceasefire Detroit’ announced that there were talks of a "Downtown Takeover" involving kids and teens. Throughout Friday evening, videos from social media showed large groups of teens running around in the downtown area past curfew.

Detroit police say a gun was fired during the commotion but no one was hurt. Police are working to determine who fired the shot. Police sources also told FOX 2 that officials have been tracking the kids and teens around the city all night.

Meanwhile, officials have been detaining teens, but due to the large number of people, they have been placed on buses.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if anyone got hurt or how many people were detained/arrested. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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