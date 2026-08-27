Teens on e-bikes in Oakland County causes pilot to abort landing at runway

The Brief At Southwest Oakland Airport in New Hudson, it was a close call when around 18 teens on e-bikes started popping wheelies on the runway a week prior. The Clarkston School District recently had a group of students show up on e-motorcycles to the middle school. E-bikes have pedals and top out around 20–25 mph.



A group of teens on e-bikes caused a plane to abort its landing in Oakland County. Airport authorities say the teens emerged from the woods onto the runway right before a landing.

E-bikes cause airplane to avoid landing at airport

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This is just another case of e-bikes and e-motos causing issues, and there were some issues here in Clarkston as well. At Southwest Oakland Airport in New Hudson, it was a close call when around 18 teens on e-bikes started popping wheelies on the runway a week prior.

The teens emerged from the woods right when a plane was circling to land.

Airport staff saw the children and informed the pilot and that pilot was able to postpone the landing as the bikers retreated back through the woods.

"It was too close of a call, and we were most concerned about anyone being hurt or injured," said Oakland County Airports Director of Aviation Cheryl Bush. "It is going to cause us to increase our security at the airport, and we want to get a message out to the parents and the teenagers themselves that there’s a reason these things are private property so pay attention to those signs."

Another thing to pay attention to is that e-motos are different than e-bikes.

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The Clarkston School District recently had a group of students shows up on e-motorcycles to the middle school. E-bikes have pedals and top out around 20–25 mph.

E-motos are way more souped up, and you actually need a license to drive one that’s street legal.

"E-motos are classified as motor vehicles, and it would be acceptable for a high school student that had their driver's license and cycle endorsement to drive them to school and park them in the lot," said Sarah Krebs-Qureshi. "However, these were middle school, junior high and even an elementary student that were driving them to school. When you hear that, what goes through your mind? I think there’s a lot of confusion with the general public between e-bikes and these new e-motos and what is acceptable use for a child."

So no e-motos at Clarkston schools and actually most schools, unless your high schooler has the right licenses and training. Lots to learn, but the big takeaway is safety.

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