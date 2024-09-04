Teens in stolen car lead police on chase before crashing into building; 2 arrested, 1 at large

A pursuit reaching up to 100 miles per hour ended in a crash into a Sterling Heights building - and a foot chase just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It began after police Flock cameras spotted a stolen black Kia on Metro Parkway. Who was in the stolen car? 16-year-olds.

Light traffic conditions were safe to continue the pursuit according to police — as the Kia sped up Van Dyke, the driver lost control - smashing into Paris Glass on Van Dyke north of Utica Road.

Two were arrested, a third suspect is still at large.

"They took off on foot running in different directions," said Capt. Mario Bastianelli. "Our officers did an outstanding job, they got the suspects into custody pretty quickly and the third one did get away but we’re working to get him identified now and get him into custody."

The driver of the Kia had tried eluding the police by driving dangerously — speeding through a subdivision — turning its lights off — even driving into oncoming traffic.

"Really crazy driving obviously and they do this on purpose," Bastianelli said. "These suspects want to make the chase so dangerous they think the officers are going to back off."

The two 16-year-olds who were caught are being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center. As for the third suspect, the Sterling Heights police have a message.

"If he was smart he’d turn himself in," Bastianelli said. "We’re going to know who he is because we have his buddies in custody, we’re going to figure it out real quick.

"So he can come turn himself into the Sterling Heights Police Department and make life easy or we can come to your door."



