Temps warm up with some rain next couple nights

Hello gang, there's a fairly quiet weather pattern through Thursday as several weak disturbances work across the Great Lakes, bringing some sprinkles Monday night and again Tuesday night.

A stronger system will cross the region Friday with rain showers and some wet flakes mixing in. No complaints for early December.

For the rest of Monday evening/night, it will be cloudy, with a few sprinkles and a low of 37.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of some evening sprinkles and a high of 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder, with a high of 48.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a bit cooler with a high of 42.

Friday: Cloudy and cool with some rain and snow showers likely with a high of 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high near 40.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



