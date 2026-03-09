Michigan coach wins LA Marathon in dramatic fashion

The Brief A Michigan-based high school cross country coach won the L.A. Marathon in dramatic fashion this weekend. The photo finish took place between Nathan Martin and Michael Kimani Kamau. Martin is a high school cross-country in Jackson.



Talk about a photo finish.

The Los Angeles Marathon was won in dramatic fashion this weekend. And the athlete behind the closest finish in the marathon's history is from Michigan.

Nathan Martin beat Michael Kimani Kamau by less than a second after kicking in the final straight-away for the race. Their race times on the site register as both finishing the 26.2-mile race in a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Video of the finish shows Kamau struggling near the final sprint. Martin used a burst of speed to cross the finish line just as Kamau arrived.

Local perspective:

Martin is cross-country country at Jackson High School in Michigan.

He also competed at Spring Arbor University before moving on to Olympic time trials in 2016 and 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 08: United States Nathan Martin crosses the finish line to place first with a time of 2:11:16.50 on a last-second sprint as Kenya's Michael Kimani Kamau dives and falls to the pavement during the 2026 ASICS Los Angeles Maratho Expand