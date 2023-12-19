The story of the Temptations, 'Ain't too Proud' the Broadway musical comes to the Fisher Theater

It’s where it all began, right in Detroit.



The sounds of Motown amplified through the cast of Ain’t Too Proud… The Life and Times of The Temptations. The cast in Motown is taking the Broadway musical to the Fisher Theater from now until December 23rd.

"I love seeing the play," said Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations.

The cast was joined by Williams, the group's founding member and last surviving original member, at the Motown Museum Tuesday morning.

"Being able to see what these wonderful guys are doing to the Temptations on stage, I can say I’m loving it," said Williams.

Ain’t Too Proud brings the Temptations’ story to life, following their journey from Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And how political conflicts challenged the group during a decade of civil unrest in the US.

Otis Williams, the founding member of the Temptations and last surviving member.

"We depict a lot of things that happened in the 60s that are unfortunately happening today," said Elijah Ahmad Lewis, who portrays David Ruffin. "We want people to understand that we are more alike than we are apart."

Saginaw native Harrell Holmes Jr. plays Melvin Franklin and admits this musical takes on another life when it’s performed in ‘The D.’

"Definitely different, I mean, this is the birth of Motown, so just the energy of the crowd from the very first notes that they hear, they lose their minds because they know it," he said.

During the interview, Michael Andreaus sat next to Dr Otis Williams, the man he portrays.

"It’s absolutely surreal to be here and have the opportunity to tell his story - essentially his whole life," said Michael Andreaus, who plays Otis Williams.

The musical features those iconic dance moves and, of course, that hand-clapping, hip-swaying music that not only captivates the audience, but these performers, also.

"The five classic Temptations that we call them have inspired so much of what I do and experience as a singer," said Jalen Harris, who plays Eddie Kendricks.

Cast members believe people yearning to be in the music industry can learn a lot from the Temptations.

"This is where it starts. Go back to zero and the harmonies and great singing," said E. Clayton Cornelious, who plays Paul Williams.

As Otis Williams reflects on those early days of Motown, he makes it clear he knew this genre was here to stay.

"This company, this music, all the artists that have been involved with Motown, that’s a forever living thing," said Williams.