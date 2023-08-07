Tesla spontaneously ignites; Sacramento firefighters call out Elon Musk

A Tesla spontaneously burst into flames in a high-end auto yard, prompting Sacramento firefighters to grab Elon Musk's attention.

Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted video of crews hosing down the burned electric vehicle on Aug. 2, in Rancho Cordova in Sacramento County.

According to the fire department, the car was salvaged from flooding in Florida, and had been sitting idle in the yard for several months when it caught fire.

Crews couldn't move the car to a safe location to "burn out," and they noted the Tesla was "surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys."

They tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk in their tweet, who also now owns X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Musk didn't respond to the call-out from the fire department.

People chimed in, showing either their annoyance, or their allegiance, to Musk and Teslas.

Gary Cramer tweeted: "Another randomly exploding Tesla to keep our firefighters busy."

Another person took Musk's side: "Why tag @elonmusk when none of your other vehicle fire posts tag the CEO of the vehicle manufacturer?"

Metro Fire of Sacramento have quelled flames from burning Teslas before.

In January, a Tesla Model S car battery burst into flames on eastbound Highway 50, prompting the department to use 6,000 gallons of water to put it out.