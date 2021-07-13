The annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge is back on this year

article

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has announced that the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk will go on as planned Labor Day September 6th.

With coronavirus restrictions being lifted recently, local legislators, the governor, and the public will go on after it was canceled one year ago. The event has happened for the past 60 years prior to the pandemic.

"The GMCCC (Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce) is excited for the return of the Annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk! For more than 60 years it has been a holiday tradition for many people" said Kelly Vieau, administrator for the chamber.

The local economy and those that call it home will likely see a boost in commerce as tourism returns in force to the northern Michigan communities.

Walkers have three choices of traveling this year.

Starting from either end of the bridge and walking toward the center, turning around at the midpoint, and returning to the city they started from, or walking the entire length of the bridge starting from either end.

Those who choose the third option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started on.

Crossing the bridge, starting from either end and then turning around and walking back to the side they started from. In this option, walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m.

For more information on walk visit: http://www.mackinacbridge.org/Walk