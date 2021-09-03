The crowds are back - and so is the fun - at Arts, Beats and Eats 2021

People were happy to have a bit of normalcy back at Royal Oak's Arts, Beats and Eats this Labor Day weekend. Last summer the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Vendors accepted cash and credit cards this year, instead of pre-paid tickets as festival-goers enjoyed the art, food, and entertainment.

About $10 will get you a lemonade and Maker's Mark - and there are also some "Frickin' Good Cookies."

"There's a couple different kinds, we have oatmeal-butterscotch," said a baker at the Frickin' Good Cookies food booth. "Regular chocolate chip, peanut butter-stuffed chocolate chip and the frickin' good mixture which gives you one of each of the originals,.

And don't forget the barbecue, in this case courtesy of Hog Heaven

"I got brisket, ribs, smoked chicken, rib tips, pulled pork, mac and cheese, peach cobbler, corn bread," said their pitmaster. "You name it, we got it.

"It’s good to see the crowds back out, the smiles, the people, the kids, out enjoying themselves."

And all the heat and humidity - it’s gone.

"Weather like this is exactly what you’d ask for," said Jon Witz, event producer. "Eating, drinking, walking, Everyone’s comfortable. I think this whole weekend will be a real special one."

Arts, Beats and Eats is 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.

