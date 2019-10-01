The French Cow a contender in 2019 Comerica Hatch Detroit Content

Crepes can be eaten for any meal and during any season.

Marie Bennet from The French Cow joined us on The Nine to tell us about her crepes, and to show us how to make a traditional salted caramel crepe, perfect for fall. You can get her recipe below.

The French Cow is one of the contenders in the Hatch Detroit content and could use a vote. The winner of the competition will be rewarded $100,000 towards the opening of their brick and mortar. You can get more information and vote for any of the 10 businesses at hatchdetroit.com.

The recipe featured is the caramel "salidou", a traditional salted caramel sauce recipe they use in Brittany France on their crepes.

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 CUP of granulated white sugar

1/3 CUP of Irish salted butter

200ml of heavy whipping cream



RECIPE:

1. Just heat up the sugar on medium heat until it becomes caramel-like color.

2. Remove from heat and add the butter in small cubes little by little while beating hard with the whisk. Add the cream as well and keep beating.

3. When everything is mixed together, stop and put back on low heat.

4. cook for 5 minutes on low heat, then cut the heat off. The caramel will harden as it cools down. I like to add a bit of kosher salt on top at the end.

5. Pour the content of the pan in a glass jar and make sure to keep it in the fridge.

Enjoy Salidou on a crepe, a pancake or even a vanilla or chocolate ice cream sauce. You can serve it cold or hot. Both are delicious.