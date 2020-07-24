The Gift of Life run/walk fundraiser goes virtual and we can still help those in need

"For 22 years we were on Belle Isle but this year we need to go virtual," said Remonia Chapman.

COVID-19 forced the organizers of the yearly Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program LIFE Walk/Run to think outside the box for their fundraising and awareness campaign.

"I hope that people see we are still committed to the cause," said Chapman, Gift of Life Michigan.

That cause is raising awareness for the need for minority organ and tissue donors. The organization, also known as MOTTEP will kick off this year's virtual event on Saturday.

The virtual walk-run is simple and it works like this: Take out your phone hit record start walking or running and once you are done hit send to Detroit MOTTEP’s website.

"You can use one of our hashtags - #Aloneforoneday or #MOTTEPLifeWalk and you can upload it to your social media platform or you can send it to us and we can upload it," Chapman said.

What used to be a one-day event on Belle Isle will be expanded this year

"For those persons who want to run the 10k you will now have a whole week to do it," quipped Chapman. "Or those who want to run a 5K, guess what, you have a whole week to do it."

Organizers knew they had to keep this event going because awareness is crucial in their fight to saves lives.

"At age 21 I went into complete kidney failure and I was in college at Tuskegee at the time and I had to come home for dialysis," said Taneisha Campbell.

But thanks to an organ donor, Taneisha is alive to share her story. So when tragedy struck her family they knew organ donation was the answer.

"My nephew died at 5 months from SIDS," she said. "His parents seeing what happened to me, decided to donate his organs."

If you would like to participate in this year's virtual MOTTEP LIFE Walk/Run click here.

"Even though we had to shelter in place, there are still people waiting for a lifesaving transplant, as a result of that we have an opportunity to virtually come together alone," Chapman said.

