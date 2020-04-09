The pandemic shut down needs to continue - but for how long?

Streets, businesses, restaurants, all empty by design just to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of Michigan has been closed for weeks and the governor's office is telling us it will likely stay that way for longer than first announced.



A stay at home order went into effect march 24th and was set to expire on Monday, April 13th. An announcement is expected Thursday from the governor will keep people home past that date.

"I think it was expected I do think however that similar to how to how the legislature gave her a 23-day extension we should look at what we can reopen," said Nolan Finley, Detroit News.

"This is the 1st inning of a 9 inning game," said Dr. Adam Rosh. "No one is talking about the first wave or the second wave. we are not going to get an all clear signal."

Some like columnist Nolan Finley say we shouldn't be making long term plans on something so unpredictable.

"We don't know where this virus is going, it may get better, it may get worse," said Finley.

Others like Dr. Rosh, an emergency room physician says we need to keep an eye on China as they reopen.

"We cannot escape this virus until we have an effective vaccine," he said.

Finley says blanket shutdowns of everything deemed nonessential will have devastating effects.

"It's in everyone's best interest to get the businesses that will safely reopened on some limited capacity with the upmost safety precautions put in place," Finley said.

While Rosh is concerned that opening just to open, is like setting sail without a map.

"No one is talking about what are the new systems that we are going to put into place so that we can go out and get the economy started again," he said.

Both agree the state is not ready to reopen by next on Monday.



Whitmer will likely have the answer to how long the shutdown continues, on Thursday.