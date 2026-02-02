Metro Detroit weather: Another round of snow to start another cold week

The Brief Snow totals Monday are not likely to be impressive, but slower travel and slick spots are expected. Highs will be in the 20s for most of this week. It's not warm, but closer to average than we have had.



Another round of snow is on the way Monday morning.

The main window runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While totals won’t be impressive, slick spots and slower travel are likely.

It is another cold start to the week, but the highs are starting to inch a bit closer to average, which is 32 degrees this time of year.

More snow

No organized snow is expected Tuesday through Thursday, but another system arrives Friday.

It’s still early for precise totals, but a 1–3″ range looks like a reasonable first call... impactful, not major.

Temperatures peak Friday with the snow, but gusty winds will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s, then plunge back into the double digits below zero by Saturday morning.