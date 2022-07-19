The perfect summer entrée - roasted salmon and Michigan sweet corn

Andiamo will soon be adding pan-roasted salmon with Michigan's very own sweet corn to its existing menu. Andiamo's Chef Jim Oppat teaches us how to make their newest soon-to-be menu item. The dish incorporates multiple fresh ingredients that are healthy and do not require significant preparation and cook time.

The dish is currently being served at the French Cuisine Restaurant The Statler located at 313 Park Ave. Detroit MI 48826. It will be available at all Andiamo resturants across Metro Detroit very soon.

Below are the directions to create this Pan Roasted Salmon entrée.

Ingredients as needed for 4 people:

1.5-2 pounds Raw salmon fillets, also walleye or halibut

1 recipe Marinade from below

1 recipe Michigan Sweet Corn Broth from below

1 cup Pea shoots, toss with drizzle olive oil, lemon and salt

Method:

1. Purchase the salmon, walleye or halibut from a reputable source; shrimp are sold in counts per pound.

2. Marinate the protein up to 2 hours before meal time under refrigeration.

3. Either in a hot skillet or on the grill carefully cook the fish fillets until they are firm and opaque, do not overcook the fish, use a digital thermometer to cook to 145 F.

4. Ladle about 4 ounces of the Michigan Sweet Corn Basil Broth into a rimmed bowl or plate and neatly arrange the shrimp around the plate.

5. Garnish with a small amount of pea shoots in the center of the plate for flavor and texture contrast as well as optical appeal.

6. Get creative by changing the protein and some of the other ingredients to suit your tastes.

Marinade for Shrimp or Fish

Ingredients: (enough for 3-4 # of fresh seafood)

6 fluid oz Olive oil

2 Fluid oz Lemon, grapefruit, lime or orange juice

2 cloves Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Fresh ground pepper

1 Tb Parsley, Basil or Cilantro, chopped (based on flavor pairing of other items)

Method:

7. Mix all ingredients together and pour over fish or shellfish and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

8. Normally one would not put salt in a marinade, but for fish, along with the acid, it helps to firm up the protein while it is marinating and makes it easier to grill or sauté as it will be less likely to fall apart during the cooking process

Wine marinade: Replace the citrus juice with dry white wine or vermouth. Substitute shallots for the garlic

Michigan Sweet Corn Basil Broth

Ingredients to make approximately 1.5 quarts of broth:

1 pound Fresh cut Michigan sweet corn (cut from about 6 fresh ears)

1 quart Chicken or light vegetable stock

2 Tbls Fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 pound Assorted mushrooms (shiitake, oyster, button)

½ cup Fresh parsley, chopped

¼ cup Fresh basil, chiffonade

2 ounces Extra virgin olive oil

To taste Salt and pepper

Optional White truffle oil (1/2 teaspoon)

Optional Crème (2 ounces)

Method:

1. Shuck the fresh corn removing all the silks and cut the kernels from the cob carefully ensuring you are not cutting into the cob.

2. Then using the back of your knife, scrape it down the sides of the cob to remove all of the milk from the cob.

3. Scrape all of the corn and residual juices into a small pot and add the stock.

4. Place over the fire and bring to the high simmer.

5. Reduce heat and cook until the corn is tender.

6. Using an immersion blender or food processor, puree the hot mixture until it is creamy and lightly thicken, but the texture of the corn is still present.

7. Add the lemon juice, mushrooms, herbs and olive oil.

8. Simmer over low heat until the mushrooms are just cooked.

9. Season to taste with salt and pepper as desired.

10. The recipe as prepared is extremely healthy without sacrificing flavor or portion size. An approximate 4 ounce serving will only have about 65 calories.

11. Optional ingredients are listed above and should be used sparingly.

