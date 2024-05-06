4-year-old boy, elderly man killed in I-75 crashes in Detroit

A 4-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-75 near Piquette Avenue in Detroit on Monday. Police believe his mother was under the influence and the child was not restrained properly in the car.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near Piquette.

When troopers arrived, the child was "unresponsive on the ground," Michigan State Police said on X. Troopers began CPR, transported him to a local hospital, but the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In another crash on I-75, near Canfield Avenue, a 91-year-old passenger from River Rouge was killed.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that traffic was backed up/stopped from a previous crash that happened moments prior," according to MSP.

The elderly man was with a 72-year-old woman, who is also from River Rouge. She rear ended a vehicle stopped in traffic, and then struck a semi-tractor trailer that was slowly stopping.

The woman driving "complained of chest pain and was taken to a local hospital," MSP released.

The passenger was unconscious at the scene and was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

The crashes caused closures along NB I-75 for hours. All lanes were reopened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Both incidents are still under investigation.