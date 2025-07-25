'The show must go on': Windstorm destroys Shakespeare Royal Oak outdoor set

The Brief Some are calling it the wicked wind that tipped over and smashed a giant gear made from scratch for the opening night of Shakespeare in Royal Oak. No one was hurt in the incident, and producers say the show must go on. While audience members took shelter, the students stayed in character.



To be or not to be? Turns out for Shakespeare Royal Oak, it was not to be when a huge windstorm came and destroyed part of their set.

Big picture view:

Some are calling it the wicked wind that tipped over and smashed a giant gear made from scratch for the opening night of Shakespeare in Royal Oak.

Executive Director Ed Nahhat said the show was a performance of ‘Macbeth.’

"The character Macbeth says ‘come wind, come wrack’ and this amazing windstorm comes sweeping across the park and rips down half our set," said Nahhat.

No one was hurt in the incident, and producers say the show must go on. While audience members took shelter, the students stayed in character.

"We had one actor who was so stubborn he continued to act all the way down the center aisle while I was telling everyone to leave. He wouldn’t stop," said Nahhat. "All the actors in the show offered to continue doing the play under the pavilion. That’s showmanship."

What's next:

Now, Nahhat and his crew are working to repair the damage with only a few hours left until the next show.

"We’ve been working on this set for over a month in the park, and we’ve been planning since January or February this year," said sound engineer Jarod Clark. "It’s certainly sad to see it come down, but this is the name of the game at Shakespeare Royal Oak. It’s making do with what nature provides."

Some in show business say this is a cursed production and call it the Scottish Play, daring not to utter the name unless they have to.

Meanwhile, Nahhat laughs in the face of fear.

The opening lines of the play are ‘when shall we three meet again? In thunder, lightning or rain?’ Let’s hope this weekend there will be a little sunshine.