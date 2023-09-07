The Yunion opens inside long-closed Detroit charter school to help young boys and men

On Detroit's west side, a former charter school building that had fallen into disarray has been transformed to help make a bigger difference in the lives of young people.

The doors are new but the mission at The Yunion on Oakman Blvd. in Detroit is the same: to counter negative cultural influences through education, physical training, and counseling.

Founder and CEO Jason Wilson and his wife, Nicole, partnered to transform the building through a $700,000 renovation.

"The space gives him that opportunity to really just put their guard down and be human," said Jason.

This week, they held an open house to showcase the jewel that will serve hundreds and free up the waiting list. It's a renovation that's been years in the making.

"(There was a) leaky roof, birds flying in, but the visionary that Jason is – I’m like he’s like no this is perfect," Nicole said.

Jason's vision comes from his own life experiences - which are similar to many of Detroit’s young men and boys.

"Growing up as a Black man on the west side of Detroit, the hyper-masculine male was the gold standard in the community," Jason said.

Those barriers have been broken as one of the functions of the Yunion is inside The Cave of Adullam. The Wilsons call it a Transformational Training academy for mind and body.

"I give them opportunity, I’m very compassionate, but we also train and we train hard and we implement discipline but that is the plan is rooted in love and that’s what brings the healing," Jason said.

In early October, Jason and Nicole are holding a star-studded gala to help keep as many boys at the facility as possible. Learn more about that on their website here.