'These are peace-loving people,': Metro Detroit Jewish community holds vigil for Hamas hostages

An emotional gathering of Metro-Detroit’s Jewish community honored over 240 Israeli hostages Tuesday night.

With their pictures on empty chairs, the "Bring Them Home: Community Vigil For The Hostages" at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills was held on the 30th day of the Israel-Hamas war.

"We’re at a moment in time in Jewish history that begs unapologetic clarity and leadership," said Shimon Levy, a Metro Detroit resident who recently returned from serving in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Levy told of the horrors he saw, highlighting the anguish and pain felt by Israeli citizens.

"I saw first hand the bodies, the pieces, the blood, the bullet-filled cars, burned structures, RPG holes. …scorched earth and the horrible, horrible smell of gunpowder, burned, and corpses," he said.

Aya, a former teacher near Gaza, said she personally knows 23 people who were taken; eight are kids.

"These are peace-loving people. These are people that have names and have families and have people that care about them," she said. "And just the thought of them being trapped somewhere, away from their families, away from their loved ones – and not having anyone come visit, come check on them, come see if they're okay, make sure that they have their medicine, give them a hug, tell them that someone is thinking about them and is working to bring them back home – is just awful."

According to Israeli officials, their ground forces are battling Hamas fighters deep in Gaza’s largest city. They intend to control Gaza’s security after the war. In the meantime, representatives from the Jewish Federation of Detroit emphasize the importance of prioritizing efforts to rescue the hostages in national conversations.

"This is truly a personal tragedy for the Detroit Jewish Community," said David Kurzmann, the senior director of the Jewish Federation of Detroit. "This is something we feel very, very closely. Everyone is connected in some way to someone in Israel who’s been affected by this."