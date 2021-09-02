These Michigan beaches are closed heading into Labor Day Weekend

article

Five Michigan beaches are closed and four others have contamination advisories heading into Labor Day Weekend.

When beaches are closed, people cannot go into the water. Advisories mean that people can go into the water if they choose while knowing that there is an issue, typically high bacteria levels.

Closed beaches (as of Sept. 2):

Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach

Closed since Sept. 2 due to high bacteria levels

Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth

Closed since July 7 due to high bacteria levels

Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters

Closed since July 15 due to high bacteria levels

Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park

Closed since July 27 due to high bacteria levels

Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park

Closed since Aug. 9 due to high bacteria levels

Beach advisories (as of Sept. 2):

Pickerel Lake - Camp Petosega

Advisory started Sept. 1 due to high bacteria levels

Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park

Advisory since Aug. 10 due to high bacteria levels

Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park

Advisory since Aug. 23 due to high bacteria levels

Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach

Advisory since Aug. 24 due to a sewer blockage or break