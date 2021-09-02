These Michigan beaches are closed heading into Labor Day Weekend
Five Michigan beaches are closed and four others have contamination advisories heading into Labor Day Weekend.
When beaches are closed, people cannot go into the water. Advisories mean that people can go into the water if they choose while knowing that there is an issue, typically high bacteria levels.
Closed beaches (as of Sept. 2):
Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach
- Closed since Sept. 2 due to high bacteria levels
Handsome Lake - Crossroads For Youth
- Closed since July 7 due to high bacteria levels
Wixom Lake - Wixom Waters
- Closed since July 15 due to high bacteria levels
Crooked Lake - Independence Oaks County Park
- Closed since July 27 due to high bacteria levels
Big Seven Lake - Seven Lakes State Park
- Closed since Aug. 9 due to high bacteria levels
Beach advisories (as of Sept. 2):
Pickerel Lake - Camp Petosega
- Advisory started Sept. 1 due to high bacteria levels
Houghton Lake - Lakeview Park
- Advisory since Aug. 10 due to high bacteria levels
Independence Lake - Independence Lake County Park
- Advisory since Aug. 23 due to high bacteria levels
Pike Bay at Portage Canal / Lake Superior - Chassell Beach
- Advisory since Aug. 24 due to a sewer blockage or break
