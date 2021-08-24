Third dose vaccines are available in Oakland County: Are you eligible?

The Oakland County Health Division will roll out the third dose vaccinations this week for those with weakened immune systems.

Immuno-compromised residents are able to receive the third dose at the Southfield Pavilion on August 24th from noon until 4 pm.

It is recommended to make appointments online through the Oakland County website, although walk-ins are accepted, travel to and from locations is easily accessible for those with vehicles, and those without.

Travel

Oakland has partnered with SMART to provide transportation for residents with travel challenges. Call 1-800-848-5533 to schedule their ride after their confirmation email for their scheduled vaccine is received.

Residents with Illnesses

Immuno-compromised residents are able to get a third dose 28 days after their second dose.

The vaccine is safe for the large majority of the country. If you have not had an allergic reaction for the first dose, you are able to get the following injections.

According to Oakland County healthcare, conditions that make you eligible for a third dose include; Receive an organ or stem cell transplant Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency Advanced or untreated HIV infection Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune response People with certain chronic health conditions (such as chronic renal disease, Type I diabetes, Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis)

Visit: Oakland County Vaccine for more information and appointment scheduling.