Third inmate dies at Michigan women's prison in less than a month

The Brief Ashley Hoath, 36, died June 6 after being transferred from the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility's medical unit to Trinity Health Hospital. Her death is the third inmate death reported at the prison since May 14. State officials say all three deaths remain under investigation.



An inmate serving time at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility near Ypsilanti died Saturday, marking the third unexpected death at the prison in less than a month.

The backstory:

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Ashley Hoath, 36, died June 6 at Trinity Health Hospital after being transferred from the prison's medical unit.

MDOC spokesperson Jenni Riehle said Hoath reported feeling unwell and was escorted by an officer to the prison's health care unit for evaluation and treatment. Medical staff later determined she should be transported by ambulance to the hospital. Hoath was responsive when she was transferred, and prison officials were notified of her death several hours later.

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Officials said the cause of death has not been determined and remains under investigation.

"To the loved ones and friends who have to bear this incredibly difficult news, as well as those who are currently residing or have family members housed at WHV, I want you to know that we are working aggressively to investigate the circumstances that led up to Ms. Hoath being sent to the hospital," MDOC Director Heidi E. Washington said in a statement.

Washington urged the public to avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

"I can promise you that the community will have answers to what caused this death, and the ones that have preceded it," Washington said.

What's next:

Riehle said Washington and members of the department's health care leadership team have been regularly present at the facility following the recent deaths. Additional experienced clinical leaders from correctional facilities across the state have also been assigned to provide support while investigations continue.

State officials said mental health support was made available Sunday for inmates coping with the loss and will continue Monday for those affected.

Big picture view:

Hoath's death is the third reported at the facility in less than a month.

Khaira Howard, 28, died May 14, and Rebecca Fackler died May 17. Both deaths remain under investigation. MDOC said staff initiated life-saving measures in both cases, but efforts were unsuccessful.

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What they're saying:

Several elected officials have publicly responded to the latest death.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky said on social media that lawmakers were notified by MDOC of another unexpected death early Saturday morning.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib posted a video on social media calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state officials to take additional action, saying, "We need to do more."

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said she had learned of another death at the facility and is submitting a formal inquiry to the state.

Pohutsky and Tlaib are among more than 30 current and former lawmakers who signed a letter last month demanding Washington's resignation, citing concerns about conditions in Michigan prisons and a series of recent inmate deaths.

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