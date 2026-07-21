Troy man allegedly lied about Detroit carjacking involving 7-month-old baby

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The Brief One man has been charged after allegedly lying about a carjacking that led to a massive manhunt in Detroit. Stephen Tryban reported that he was carjacked with his 7-month-old child in the vehicle. No carjacking occurred, police say.



A Troy man has been charged with falsely reporting a carjacking where a 7-month-old child was in the vehicle.

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Officials on Tuesday say police have arrested Stephen Tryban, who reported that he was carjacked with his 7-month-old child in the vehicle. However, the investigation showed that he was lying about what happened.

On July 10, a manhunt had begun after it was reported that a driver, Tryban, was pulled out of his car by a suspect in the area of Chalmers and Glenwood and sped off with his baby still inside.

The vehicle was later found parked in a garage on Edmore Drive near 8 Mile and Gratiot. According to Detroit police, it was a state trooper that spotted the vehicle while canvassing the area. The child was taken to the hospital and is uninjured.

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The alleged suspect was never found, but the story Tryban told was constantly changing, according to authorities.

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Detroit police say through follow-up interviews, they learned that Tryban had stopped his car to talk to a woman he knew. He was out of his car talking to the woman when a suspect got into his vehicle and drove off. No carjacking occurred.

Tryban has been charged with False Report of a Felony.

An investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2555.

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