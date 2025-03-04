'This is not normal': Watch Democrat's sign ripped away as Trump enters

The Brief Democrats protested President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress. A New Mexico Democrat greeted Trump with a sign that said ‘This is Not Normal’. It was ripped away from her by a New York Republican as Trump walked in.



During President Donald Trump's first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term, he was greeted by protesting Democrats, many of whom held signs against the administration.

While not officially a State of the Union address, the event carries all the hallmarks of one, with lawmakers from both chambers filling the House chamber as Trump lays out his administration’s priorities.

There were many signs of protest from Democrats. One of the very first was a handmade sign from New Mexico Democrat Melanie Stansbury. The sign read ‘This Is Not Normal' and she held it right next to the president as he entered the chambers.

Representative Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat from New Mexico, holds a "This Is Not Normal" sign during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Trump walked in front of Stansbury's sign while shaking hands with a member of the Republican Party. Shortly after, that same member reached over to Stansbury to steal the sign and throw it in the air. The New York Post said it was Texas Republican Lance Gooden who pulled the sign.

Unsurprisingly, Trump received raucous applause from Republicans – and no support from Democrats, many of whom held signs against Trump and the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk.

Signs read ‘Musk Steals’, ‘Save Medicaid’, and ‘Protect Veterans’ dotted the Democratic side of the chamber.

Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib held a hand-written sign that read ‘No King!’ It appeared to have been written on a white board with a black marker.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, holds a "No King!" sign as House Democrats hold protest signs during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The demonstration, led by progressive members, comes in response to the Trump administration’s federal budget cuts and Elon Musk’s role in government restructuring.

Some Democratic lawmakers also continued their pink-themed protest, wearing coordinated attire as a statement on women’s rights and healthcare policies.