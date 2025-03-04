What time is Donald Trump's speech to Congress? How to stream live

The Brief President Donald Trump will speak to Congress and the nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The president will speak to his plans over the next four years. We'll stream coverage of the speech starting at 8 p.m. on this page.



President Donald Trump will speak to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, marking the first major speech of his second term.

Trump was formally invited to speak in front of Congress by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said the speech would allow him to share his "America First vision for our legislative future."

But this is no State of the Union address. The United States Constitution requires the President to update Congress on the state of the union and recommend policies – but it doesn't say when.

"The President shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient." — U.S. Constitution, Article II Section 3

Traditionally, presidents deliver a State of the Union address in January or February, outlining their administration’s priorities.

However, presidents who have just taken office typically do not deliver an official State of the Union. Instead, they give a speech to Congress that serves the same purpose but is not labeled as such.

The American Presidency Project explains that while the impact of the speech is the same, it is technically not classified as a State of the Union.

President Ronald Reagan was the first to give a joint address hosrtly after he was sworn in for his first term in 1981. Every president since has done the same.

What time is Trump's speech to Congress?

What we know:

President Donald Trump will speak to Congress at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

The President will make his way to Congress to outline his plans for the next year and for his entire term.

After the speech, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will deliver the Democratic Party's rebuttal.

How to stream Trump's speech to Congress

The event will be streamed live on FOX LOCAL and FOX2Detroit.com.

FOX 2 will be streaming coverage from LiveNOWfox.com starting at 8 p.m.

After Trump's speech, FOX 2 News at 10 will recap the speech and Slotkin's response.

At 11:30, Roop Raj will break down the speech on a live edition of The Pulse.

What will Trump announce during his address?

According to the Associated Press, Trump planned to use his speech to address his proposals for fostering peace in Ukraine and the Middle East, where he has unceremoniously upended the policies of the Biden administration in a matter of just weeks. On Monday, Trump ordered a freeze to U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, ending years of staunch American support for the country in fending off Russia’s invasion.

Democratic lawmakers planned to wear blue and yellow ties and scarves in a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Trump will also outline plans for the Middle East, where negotiations to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas have stalled. In his first five weeks back in the Oval Office, Trump floated the permanent displacement of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and a U.S. "takeover" of the territory – and even shared an AI-generated video of ‘what’s next' for Gaza.

