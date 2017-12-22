'Thomas Fire' grows to 273,400 acres with 65% containment

Image 1 of 16 ▼

The Thomas Fire burning in Ventura County has burned 273,400 acres with 65 percent containment and is now the third largest fire in California history.

Santa Barbara county lifted the remaining Thomas Fire orders and warnings Thursday morning.



But residents are being asked to remain aware that firefighters will continue their work.



The only area still under an evacuation order is Rose Valley in the mountains of neighboring Ventura County where there is a gun club and a ranch -- but little else.



An overnight north wind brought an increased risk of flare-ups but little activity actually occurred.



The threat to Fillmore has decreased with the completion of line from town to Devil's Gate. Continued strengthening of control lines will help to further decrease threats. On the north and east flanks of the fire, the fire continues to progress further into the Matilija and Sespe Wilderness and toward the Sespe Condor Sanctuary. Fire suppression repair and Damage Inspection will continue as appropriate based on fire conditions.



Repopulation will continue as threats in previously evacuated areas decreases.

Beginning at 6am, Tuesday December 19th, Coast Village Road (including Coast Village Circle) between Olive Mill Rd and Hot Springs Rd will be opened to all persons. No roads traveling north from Coast Village Road will be opened.



As of Dec. 12, the boil water order was lifted for all areas of Ventura City. For the latest information about the Casitas Municipal Water District, go to www.casitaswater.org.

Air quality should be considered unhealthy in areas directly impacted by smoke, especially in the Ojai Valley and surrounding areas where air quality is extremely poor, officials said.

For additional air quality information, visit vcapcd.org.



The County of Ventura, City of Santa Paula, City of Ojai and City of Ventura have all proclaimed a local emergency. California Governor Jerry Brown issued the State of Emergency for Ventura County. The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency have declared an emergency for Ventura County.





SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

All areas from Toro Canyon, west to Hot Springs (to include the area between Hot Springs to Alston Road and on to Camino Viejo to where it intersects with SR-192; and all area from highway 101 north to SR-192.



North Patterson Road to SR-154, Cathedral Oaks Road to the intersection of SR-154 at Painted Cave Road. SR 192(Foothill Rd) to the north, to Stagecoach Rd to the west, 101 to the south to La Cumbra Rd in the west.



N. La Cumbre Road east to Mission Canyon Road between State Street and SR-192.

Evacuation Centers:

City of Ventura - Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building

City of Goleta - UCSB

Animal Evacuations:

All animal evacuations are being handled at the Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, CA 93001

Ojai Area



All mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted in the following Ojai Valley areas:



Meiners Oaks from Rice Road east, and all unincorporated areas east of the city limits to Reeves Road.

Upper Ojai Valley north of SR 150, east of Reeves Road, and west of Osborne Road(Lifted 12/11 at 12:15 PM)

East of Hwy 33, west of Foothill Road, north of Fairview Drive, south of Sheldon Canyon/Cozy Del Hiking Trailhead (Lifted 12/11 at 12:15 PM)

SR 33 between Casitas Vista Rd. to Cozy Dell Rd. on the east, Los Padres National Forest on a straight line from Cozy Dell Rd. to the USFS Casitas Station on SR 150 on the north, USFS Casitas Station and the natural west shoreline of Lake Casitas on the west, and Casitas Vista Road from SR 33 and the natural south shoreline of Lake Casitas on the south. (Lifted 12/12 at 12:00 pm)

Unincorporated areas west of Ventura River, north of SR 150, east of Casitas Ranger Station, south of Los Padres National Forest (Lifted 12/12 at 12:00 pm)

Los Encinos Road to Burnham Road, South of SR 150, and the Lake Casitas Recreation Area south of SR 150 (Lifted 12/12 at 12:00 pm)

Casitas Pass Road east to Highway 33, Spring Street to Loma Drive(Includes Rice Rd east to Loma Dr. Baldwin Rd north to Besant Rd) (Lifted 12/12 at 12:00 pm)

Matilija Canyon from SR-33 east on Matilija Canyon Rd. and the area surrounding Matilija Lake. (Lifted 12/14 at 1:30 pm)

Residents should use caution when returning to their homes in the Ojai area as unstable and unidentified hazards may exist. Utility crews continue to identify and resolve safety concerns. Please be alert to downed power lines and report them to 911. Using generators to power residences is strongly discouraged as it can negatively impact utility repairs.



City of Ventura (Updated 12/13 at 5:30 PM)

The mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders have been lifted for the City of Ventura with the exception of north of Foothill Road from Cobblestone Drive to Kimball Road. The lifted zone north of Foothill Road from Day Road to Victoria Ave is open to residents only.



City of Santa Paula

All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted in the City of Santa Paula, for the areas North of SR-126 from the West end of the City of Santa Paula East to Willard Rd and North to Bridge Rd.



Unincorporated Areas Between Ventura and Santa Paula

All mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted North of Foothill Rd. from the City of Santa Paula to Kimball Road in the City of Ventura.

Unincorporated Areas East and North of Santa Paula City Limits (Updated 12/10 at 1:00 PM)

Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for the following areas:

• The unincorporated area East of Santa Paula Creek, North of HWY 126, West of Hall Rd, North to the Las Padres National Forest

• The unincorporated in the area on SR 150 North of Bridge Road to Thomas Aquinas College

Neighborhood of Rincon Point (Updated 12/13 at 12:00 PM)

The mandatory evacuation order for the neighborhood of Rincon Point south of the 101, including Buena Fortuna Street and Puesta Del Sol, has been lifted.

Unincorporated North Coast and Casitas Springs (Updated 12/13 at 7:15 PM)

The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for the following areas:

South of US-101 to the ocean, between the Santa Barbara/Ventura County line and SR-33.

Highway 33 from West Old Creek Road, south to Park View Drive, including the areas of Casitas Springs and Foster Park.



For Thomas Fire Recovery Information visit http://venturacountyrecovers.org/

