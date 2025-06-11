For those struggling with weight this summer - there are options

The Brief Losing weight is always hard, but especially during the summer months. Aside from diet and exercise, there are prescription drug options and not all are injectables. Dr. Robert Moore talks about the different avenues to lose weight and why it's never too late to start trying.



If you're struggling with weight, summer can be a tough time, but one Corewell doctor said patients should know that there are options.

These days the solution seems to focus on one type of medication, but the doctor says there are several options to treat this really tough problem.

Corewell Health family medical doctor Bob Moore gets weight loss questions from frustrated patients everyday.

"Patients that come to us are coming, because they have tried everting," said Dr. Robert Moore.

It's estimated that three in four adults in our country are either overweight or obese - caused by eating habits, lack of activity, genetics even stress or medication.

And while we may be tempted to be influenced about weight loss on social media, your doctor might be a better choice.

"They're seeking medical help, medical advice, potentially medication that can help with weight loss," he said. "I think that your primary care physician is absolutely an excellent place to start for that."

Moore's first step is to ask you to work on your lifestyle. That means moving more and paying attention to what you're consuming: calories, portions, ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks.

But sometimes patients have tried to fix all that.

"If a patient comes and they say to me, I've tried six months of a structured diet and exercise program, I've lost no weight," he said. "Then we transition to, are you comfortable utilizing a medication?"

When you hear weight loss medication you're thinking of the injectable semi-glutides. But there are other options.

"I think the most important thing that patients should know is, if they aren't able to obtain a GLP 1 medications, there are other oral medicines that we can show them, talk to them about, and talk about the efficacy and see if that's a good fit for them," Moore said.



FOX 2 did ask about over-the-counter medications - the only weight loss drug approved by the FDA is Alli. which is an orlistat- it's a less potent version of the prescription Xenical. It's a fat blocking medicine.

But before even choosing to do that you should check with your doctor.

