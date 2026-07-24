Thousands arrive in Ann Arbor for Morgan Wallen at the Big House

The Brief Thousands are arriving in Ann Arbor for Friday and Saturday's Morgan Wallen concert. Country music fans have been tailgating all day, and parking near the stadium isn't cheap. The gates are now open, and the opening act is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.



Thousands of country music fans are gathering in Ann Arbor as Michigan Stadium hosts Morgan Wallen today and tomorrow. The sold-out concerts are expected to bring around 150,000 people to the city.

Big picture view:

Things are probably getting busy since the gates have opened and so many people arrived early. Country music fans have been tailgating all day, and parking near the stadium isn't cheap. Convenient spots easily cost more than $100.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 02: Morgan Wallen performs onstage to celebrate the launch of new exclusive SiriusXM channel at The Pinnacle on April 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin MazurGetty Images for SiriusXM) Expand

What they're saying:

So what's the secret to finding good parking? Fans had a few suggestions.

"Go early," said Don Knight of Knight's Steak House. "It's gonna be wild. Last year we heard some stories. Go early. Pioneer is a great place to park. It's not cheap, but it's easy in and out."

"Not bad. We parked by one of our customer's houses, so it wasn't bad," said Isabella Hill. "Did you have to pay a whole bunch? $100? How do you feel about that? Pricey, but not as bad as everywhere else."

"Parking was so good. The route we took led us straight to a $40 parking lot," said Addyson Zay from Illinois. "It was at a church and there's a bathroom, so that was great. The downside was my mom has a broken leg. She broke it after we got the tickets."

"We got good parking and did not pay anything," said Amanda Grimm from Ohio. "I don't know about you guys. What was your secret? We just drove around until we found something, and we got here at 11 a.m."

What's next:

The gates are now open, and the opening act is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

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