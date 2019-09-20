Thousands participating in #Climatestrike in Detroit, around Michigan today

article

Three days before the United Nations Climate Summit kicks off in New York City, activists around Michigan and the country are participating in a "Global Climate Strike."

The grassroots initiative will be active around the state in 19 cities, ranging from urban centers like Detroit and Ann Arbor all the way up to Marquette. The protests are expected to draw thousands.

"The movement is inspired and led by young people striking our climate crisis and demanding action," said Kate Madigan, the director of the Michigan Climate Action Network. "It's a huge movement of people of all ages that are leaving work, leaving school and calling for greater action."

Pinning down the "action" can be tricky due to the multitude of factors that contribute to a warming climate. But Madigan said a key issue being taken up is the world's dependency on fossil fuels.

"We know there is a scientific consensus to move off of fossil fuels," she said. "We need ot be moving to renewable energy for heating homes, transportation, moving really rapidly in that direction."

Officials hope the activism on Sept. 20 will translate to policy solutions in federal, state and city governments. In Detroit, protesters plan to march down to the Hart Plaza and will have speakers at Grand Circus Park.

"We don't want to be silent as the world raises the issue," said Darryl Jordan, the co-director of the East Michigan Environmental Council. "We're really pushing to have more and more young people."

Advertisement

That's why the Detroit Area Youth Uniting Alliance is co-sponsoring the event and has maintained an active presence at political scenes in the city, including the Democratic debates earlier this summer.

Globally, more than 2,500 events are taking place in more than 150 countries.

Learn more about Detroit's event here.