Tigers Opening Day is Friday and preparations are underway

Tigers Opening Day is one of the biggest days on the Detroit sports calendar, and its fast approaching.

Big picture view:

"It’s a Detroit holiday, what other city has this than Detroit," said Don Dent, resident. "It’s good for the City and it’s good when people get to come together. We get to celebrate our team and honor them because we almost made it. We almost made it last year."

Fanatic U is locked and loaded, ready for the crowds that worker Luke Every says are slowly but surely trickling in.

"After the Lions season ends there’s always that, like, month break where it’s kind of slow," said Every. "Opening Day brings it back up. It’s a great time for the city of Detroit and for Fanatic U."

It is the economic boost that everyone says they are looking forward to. The Detroit Sports Commission estimates that 100,000 people will be out and about for Opening Day downtown.

All of which means that surrounding businesses will also see a bump in sales, says Marty Dobek, executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission.

"You can expect packed bars, packed restaurants, people spilling out into the streets and all the fun activities that you know, the partners downtown activated for Opening Day," he said.

Fans can expect to see police everywhere, making sure the day runs smoothly and safely.

"City of Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and his team, you know, they’re going to deliver and do an incredible job in keeping everyone safe, you know, while embracing Detroit's unbeatable Opening Day spirit."

Now make sure you join us Friday for your Opening Day coverage - beginning at 7 a.m. FOX 2 will be bringing you all the sights and sounds, from 7 a.m. all the way to first pitch, when the Tigers host the White Sox.

The Source: Information for this report came from interviews with Marty Dobek of the Detroit Sports Commission, Luke Every of Fanatic U and Detroit resident Don Dent.



