Tim Walz accepts VP nomination on DNC night 3 & Joe Biden reality check

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 22, 2024 1:38pm EDT
FOX 2 - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz provided the highlights on the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, officially accepting the vice president nomination. 

Walz attempted to bring a Midwest flavor to the glamorous proceedings in Chicago and took the stage in his first introduction to the majority of voters. 

On The Pulse we discuss his speech, if his messaging is relatable and do a fact-check on the speech by President Joe Biden from night one of the convention.

