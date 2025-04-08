Hacking investigation: Ex-Michigan, Ravens coach had thousands of intimate images

article

Thousands of intimate photos and videos were seized from a former Baltimore Ravens and University of Michigan assistant football coach by investigators.

Matt Weiss is charged with hacking into the computer accounts of college athletes, the U.S. Justice Department told victims.

Tuesday's disclosure came in a court filing against Weiss and the university. Lawyers for victims included an email sent by the government after Weiss' March indictment.

Investigators say Weiss got access to the social media, email and cloud storage accounts of over 2,000 athletes, and more than 1,300 students or alumni from schools across the U.S., for private images, mainly women, the indictment said.

The email further describes and quantifies what was found by investigators.

"Thousands of candid, intimate photographs and videos have been seized from the defendant’s electronic devices and from his cloud storage accounts. Many show victims naked. Some show victims engaged in explicit sexual acts," the Justice Department’s Mega Victim Case Assistance Program said.

Weiss has pleaded not guilty to identity theft and unauthorized computer access, from 2015 to 2023. He and his lawyer have refused to comment about the case.

During the end of the allegations, Weiss was Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator in 2022 when the Wolverines finished 13-1 and played in the College Football Playoff. He was fired in 2023 during an investigation of his computer use.

Weiss had earlier spent more than a decade with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, who was the head coach at Michigan when Weiss was there,, called the allegations "shocking." His brother, John Harbaugh, coach of the Ravens, used the same word when talking to reporters at the NFL’s annual spring meeting.

Parker Stinar, a lawyer who has filed one of many lawsuits against Weiss, the university and an outside technology vendor, wants a judge to order them to start turning over evidence of what happened. The university has not commented on the lawsuits and has weeks to formally respond in federal court.

DECEMBER 04: Michigan Wolverines Offensive Line/Co-Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore and Quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss look on during the Big Ten Championship Game (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).



