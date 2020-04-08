Timeline shows when Michigan residents will receive stimulus checks from federal goverment

When might people start receiving their $1,200 checks from the federal government? That's the question on everyone's minds following the passage of the CARES Act that guarantees direct payments to residents.

The short answer: checks will start being deposited around mid-April.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, beginning the week of April 13, the IRS is expected to make approximately 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit for people who used direct deposit on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns. This includes beneficiaries of Social Security who filed tax returns through direct deposit.

Shortly after the first round of payments are made, the IRS will issue a second round of payments to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file tax returns and receive their benefits through direct deposit.

Around May 4, approximately three weeks after the first payments, the IRS will start mailing paper checks to people. Those receiving their checks first will be individuals with the lowest income.

“Families and workers in Michigan are feeling deeply the direct impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. They, along with front-line healthcare workers, must be our immediate priority in our response,” said Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Detroit). “It is critical that the federal government work in an urgent manner to get these payments to individuals. If anyone has issues getting their payment, I’m here to help. Contact my office and we will work with you to fix the issue.”

The direct payments were part of the third COVID-19 stimulus bill aimed at helping residents struggling to pay rent or purchase food. Adults will receive $1,200 per adult and $500 per child for individuals making up to $75,000 a year. The payment amounts will decrease the more money one makes, stopping altogether for single workers making $99,000.

If you're unsure how much money you'll receive from the bill, you can check here.