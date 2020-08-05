Tlaib fends off candidate Jones to win Democratic nomination in the 13th District

article

In what was the among the higher-profile races for Congress in Michigan's Primary, Incumbent Democrat Rashida Tlaib fended off Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones to capture the party nomination.

Jones, who had served out the remainder of the 13th District term in 2017 before Tlaib took over, had planned on using her presence in Detroit, where the district is located, as a means to overcome Tlaib's status as a liberal firebrand in Congress.

But with 87% of precincts reporting, it appears Tlaib had little to worry about after scoring an almost 2-1 victory over Jones. The freshman Democrat has made a name for herself as a member of the four-person 'squad' in Congress.