Toledo mass shooting: Dispute between 2 rival groups led to violence

The Brief Two suspects are still being sought by Toledo police after Saturday's mass shooting. Toledo police say a clash between two groups led to the shooting. Nine of the 12 victims hospitalized have been treated and released and the other three are stable.



The search continues for the people who opened fire at a popular festival in Toledo over the weekend.

The backstory:

A dozen people were sent to the hospital after gunfire erupted at the Old West End Festival. Police are still searching for those responsible.

Police continue to search for two suspects in connection with the shooting.

Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle provided an update today on Saturday's mass shooting, saying no arrests have been made. However, investigators have identified several persons of interest.

"Right now our focus is on finding those responsible for this violence," said Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle. "Since Saturday evening, investigators have been working to determine exactly what occurred and identify those responsible.

"Based on the information gathered thus far, investigators believe this incident stemmed from a dispute involving two rival groups. That dispute led to a physical altercation and ultimately escalated to an exchange of gunfire between individuals involved."

City officials say nine of the 12 people who were shot, nine have been released from the hospital. The remaining three victims are in good-to-stable condition.

FOX 2 spoke with 52-year-old Eric Simpson, who lives across the street from where the shooting occurred.

Simpson said he came outside after hearing the gunshots and came out to see EMS crews already tending to victims. He wanted to help that night, but he says his multiple sclerosis limits what he can do physically.

Instead, he set up a prayer tie on a nearby tree to offer prayer and conversation to anyone who needs support.

"I never in my life wanted anyone to experience what I did as a kid, much less my neighborhood," he said. "But I don’t believe that TPD doesn’t know. I don’t believe that TPD can’t figure this out.

"As far as my community, as far as all my neighbors and all my friends, this ain’t going to stop us."