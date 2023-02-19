Tom Sizemore in critical condition after suffering brain aneurysm

article

Tom Sizemore, the actor best known for portraying Mike Horvath in "Saving Private Ryan," has been hospitalized and is in critical condition, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

A representative for the actor confirmed that the actor had suffered a brain aneurysm at his home and is in the intensive care unit.

"He is in the hospital," Charles Lago told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

Sizemore, 61, was previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan from 1996 through 1999.

This is a developing story.

