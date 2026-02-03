Man convicted of murder for Warren shooting that killed father of 2 just before Christmas 2024

article

The Brief A man was convicted of murder for shooting a man after an argument in 2024. Police said the victim and shooter, Al Williams, were involved in an argument at a Warren gas station that led to the shooting. Williams did not know the victim, 38-year-old Brandon Zaner.



A jury found a Hazel Park man guilty this week of a shooting that killed a man in late 2024.

Al Curtis Williams, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm for murdering Brandon Zaner.

The backstory:

Zaner, 38, a father of two, was working at Brayz Hamburgers on Dequindre and Nine Mile in Hazel Park on Dec. 21, 2024, to make extra money for Christmas. He then crossed the street to go to a gas station in Warren to grab a cup of coffee.

While at the gas station, police said Zaner, who was from Utica, was involved in an argument with Williams. They went their separate ways, but Williams later caught up with Zaner, started a fight with him, and then shot him.

At the time, Warren Police Lt. John Gajewski said that it did not appear the men had ever met, calling what happened "truly horribly senseless and random."

Williams was arrested at a nearby hotel a couple of hours after the shooting.

What's next:

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21.

What they're saying:

"The jury’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for the murder of a stranger, an absolute senseless act of violence. This outcome sends a clear message that Macomb County will not tolerate such brutality and that those who commit these crimes will face the full weight of the law. Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.