Human skull dropped off at Michigan Goodwill store; police now seeking donor

After an unusual item was found among the donations at a Michigan Goodwill store last week, police are looking for the woman who dropped it off.

Chelsea police posted on Facebook on Jan. 28 that they wanted to talk to a woman after something in her donations "appears to have been accidentally included." Police confirmed to FOX 2 that the item was a human skull. It was found among donations at the store in Washtenaw County on Jan. 26.

Police said they were looking to speak with the woman "to confirm her decision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-475-9122, ext. 107 or tgilbreath@chelseapd.org.