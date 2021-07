A tornado warning has been canceled by the National Weather Service as of 8:44 p.m.

It had been in effect until 9 p.m. before the storm band died weakened near Port Huron.



At 7:52 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles east of peck moving southeast at 30 mph.

