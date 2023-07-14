Severe weather moving across Southeast Michigan Friday

article

A string of severe weather is pushing through Michigan Friday afternoon with thunderstorms and tornado warnings going off across the thumb and parts of northern Metro Detroit.

Two tornado warnings have already been issued in Sanilac and Lapeer County earlier Friday. They ended around 3:45 p.m.

There is however, more severe weather on the way further south. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Detroit and all of Wayne County until 5:15 p.m.

Power outages are likely for those caught in the middle of the severe weather.

The hazardous weather outlook alert from the National Weather Service said all of Southeast Michigan could see extreme weather, including high winds, lightning, hail, and heavy precipitation.

The weather outlook for the rest of the day showed scattered severe thunderstorms into the evening with wind gusts up to 60+ mph and hail up to an inch. More showers will renew later tonight and closer to the southern Michigan border.

Minor flooding is also expected with the heavy rain.